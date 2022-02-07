Colby Covington Blasts Masvidal After Claim That Trump’s Taking His Side

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington denies the notion that Jorge Masvidal has the support of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

After months and years of bad blood boiling between Covington and Masvidal, the two welterweights will go to battle at UFC 272. The former friends turned enemies will finally square off after a long period of fans clamoring for the matchup to happen.

Covington has long claimed that he’s Trump’s favorite fighter, despite not voting for him during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He did support Trump in 2020 and was a guest of his during one of the presidential debates against Joe Biden.

The mental warfare between Covington and Masvidal is underway ahead of their fight. During the recent UFC 270 weigh-in show, Covington blasted Masvidal for claiming that the former president is rooting for him in their upcoming fight.

“I’m still team captain,” Covington said. “I’m still Jorge’s daddy, and he’s just following in the footsteps of his daddy. He wants to be just like me so much that he wants to do everything I do. But let’s be honest, did Jorge even vote for Donald Trump? Because I know I did. I’d love for the voters out there to go look it up and see if Jorge actually voted for Trump. I don’t know if they let felons vote for Trump. It’s good we have a felon on the Republican side because there’s so many felons and criminals on the liberal side.”

Covington and Masvidal are both coming off of losses to UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman in 2021. Masvidal got knocked out by Usman at UFC 261, while Covington lost in a title rematch at UFC 268.

In addition to the desire for both fighters to stay relevant in the welterweight title picture, bragging rights are on the line between Masvidal and Covington. Depending on how their fight plays out at UFC 272, this could be the first chapter to a potential all-time rivalry in the UFC.

What is your prediction for Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal?