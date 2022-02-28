Covington Names Four Titles That Will Be On The Line In Masvidal Bout

As far as Colby Covington is concerned, a title will be on the line at UFC 272 in the main event after all—four of them, in fact.

UFC 272 will feature a rare occasion where the main event will not be a championship bout. Instead, it will feature a grudge match between two former close friends turned sworn enemies, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

However, contrary to what we’ve been told by the UFC and all MMA media members, there actually is a title fight on the docket this Saturday night when Covington and Masvidal meet.

No, it’s not an interim title as champion Kamaru Usman heals up from hand surgery. And no, it isn’t even the BMF title that Masvidal won by defeating Nate Diaz in 2019.

As it happens, there will be not one, not two, not three, but four titles that will be on the line when the grudge match goes down in the T-Mobile Arena. That, of course, is according to Covington himself.

“I have a real title; he has a fake title,” Covington said to TMZ Sports about the BMF title. “I could care less about his title. I have all the titles that matter: the people’s champion, America’s champion, Donald Trump’s favorite fighter, and Miami’s title. So I’m gonna put ’em all on the line (at UFC 272) to show you why I’m the king of Miami.”

Covington had expressed interest in the BMF title being on the line for this fight, but he has now clearly walked back those comments. As for being Donald Trump’s favorite fighter, Covington and Masvidal have been disputing this in recent weeks, with both men laying claim to that distinction.

Regarding Miami, Masvidal is born and raised in the city while Covington has been a proud resident for over 11 years. Covington has seemingly determined that he’s taken over the city that Masvidal has called home and, in his mind, he is aiming to represent the 305 better than Masvidal ever did this Saturday.

UFC 272 takes place Saturday, March 5, 2022, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The highly-anticipated showdown between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will close the show with no title needed—but one-half of the participants has manufactured four of them just in case.

What are your thoughts on Colby Covington’s comments?