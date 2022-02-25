Covington Says Masvidal’s Ex-Wife Confirmed He Is A “Two-Pump Chump”

As we approach fight week for UFC 272, the trash talk between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal is ramping up as expected.

Since the grudge math between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal has been announced, all of the trash talk has been coming from Masvidal. In fact, “Gamebred” even released an exposé of Covington’s alleged secrets. Gamebred has had other choice things to say about his ex-buddy, and now Covington has begun to fire back now that his training camp has all but wrapped up.

This is not to say that Covington hasn’t had plenty to say about Masvidal over the years since their falling out. As MMA fans are well aware, Covington has not been one to mince words or pull back on anything that might push the buttons of his intended target. Covington has even gone as far as taking shots at Masvidal as a father and has repeatedly referenced his ex-wife.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports released Thursday, Covington would again mention Masvidal’s ex-wife, this time as an example of why he is convinced Masvidal won’t be able to keep up with his cardio at UFC 272.

“I think people know what he’s widely known for,” Covington said when asked about Masvidal’s skill set. “He’s got some fast-twitch muscle fibers. He’s able to explode at any moment.

“But he’s a two-pump chump, just like his ex-wife used to tell me. So he can’t last with me. He’s gonna gas out in that Octagon. I’m gonna make him quit in front of the world, and it’s gonna be the same time that happened every time we fought behind closed doors. The only difference is now it’s gonna be on pay-per-view and a live audience. So it’s a beautiful thing. I can’t wait.”

For his part, Covington used the same evidence of bedroom performance to illustrate why he feels his endurance in the cage is second to none and why only one man has been able to push him to the brink.

“Not too often,” Covington responded when asked about needing to dig into extra gas-tank reserves. “The most trouble I ever had was in the bedroom when I’m putting 10 rounds of four-star cardio together. Not very often there’s a fighter that can push me to that limit. Me and Usman, he was able to get me to that limit, and brought out the best in me, and I brought out the best in him. So I’m looking to do round 3.”

Before Covington can get to round 3, he will need to get past Masvidal next Saturday. Even still, he might need at least one other victory if he is to earn a third opportunity against UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal is also on the same path, as he too wants a third shot at Usman. But as his racy comments reveal, Covington isn’t concerned about his ability to outpace and outlast Jorge Masvidal in the race back to title contention.

