Colby Covington Open To Adesanya Matchup After Masvidal Fight

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is open to a shot at middleweight champion Israel Adesanya after a win at UFC 272.

Covington is slated to face his former friend and teammate Jorge Masvidal in a grudge match at UFC 272. The headliner has been a highly anticipated matchup for months and a fight that the fans have wanted for a long time.

Covington and Masvidal have both lost to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman twice, which makes their respective prospects for another title run a bit questionable. Covington in particular has teased competing at multiple weight classes in the past.

Those ambitions remain. During a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole, Covington hinted at what could be next for him following UFC 272, including a matchup with Adesanya.

“I’m not opposed to going up to 185 and beating up Stylebender,” Covington said. “That guy, he’s not a well-rounded fighter. He can’t keep up with my pace. I know I can take him down and drown him. So there’s a lot of options for me out there.”

Covington has also expressed a profound interest in a third fight with Usman along with a potential matchup with another former teammate of his in Dustin Poirier.

Adesanya earned the middleweight title over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 before earning dominant wins over Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori. He rematched Whittaker at UFC 271 and won the bout via a unanimous decision.

First thing’s first for Covington. He and Masvidal have gone at it on social media for years and will settle their beef in the Octagon at UFC 272. Depending on how it plays out, a matchup with Adesanya may not be outside of the realm of possibility.

Who do you want Colby Covington to face after UFC 272?