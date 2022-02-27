Archives: Cowboy Enjoys ‘Topless Festivities’ at Daytona 500 (2017)

The following article was published on this day five years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Five Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 27, 2017, 11:56 AM]

“Cowboy” is currently enjoying a break from the octagon following his second round, TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs. Peña in January.

Cerrone was enjoying a four-fight win streak at welterweight, which included three “Performance of the Night” awards prior to Masvidal derailing his success following his jump from lightweight.

“Cowboy” is just as renowned for his activity inside the cage as he is for his fighting skills. For example, the fan-favorite fought and beat Benson Henderson on the Conor McGregor v Denis Siver card just 15 days following his defeat over Miles Jury at UFC 182, and fans are keen to see the former WEC title challenger take a break to readjust himself prior to a return to the octagon.

Those calls appear to have been heeded by “Cowboy”, as he recently spoke with TMZ Sports to discuss his downtime at Daytona 500. Cerrone discusses why the UFC is scarier than NASCAR and gives his insight into “topless festivities” and “crazy redneck chicks lying around naked”.

There is winding down, and then there is winding down “Cowboy” style…

You can watch the full clip above.