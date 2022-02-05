Connecticut Police Department Sets Up Youth Jiu-Jitsu Program

A Connecticut police department is teaching children jiu-jitsu as a form of self-defense.

The New Haven police department in New Haven, CT is hoping to stop crime from the ground up. The department has instituted a youth jiu-jitsu program designed to keep kids on a good path while instilling some self-defense practices.

Police Lt. Elliot Rosa is the instructor of the program. He has trained in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for 12 years and works with the children three days a week for an hour each day. He hopes to instill discipline along with keeping the children physically fit. In addition, he prepares them for bullying-type situations and prepares them to handle these types of situations.

“Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is what we teach and it’s mostly holds–holds, pins–and it’s about controlling someone. It’s not so much about MMA where they’re going to be hitting and striking someone or karate. Those martial arts are good but for what we’re teaching, more of the bully prevention. They may be able to hold down the bully and just talk to them calmly and be able to take care of the situation without actually hurting someone,” Rosa told Fox61.com.

The New Haven PD Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson told Fox 61 that this is the first Police Activity League Jiu-Jitsu in the state of Connecticut. The program allows for the children to gain skills while growing pride in themselves. It also allows for the students to become familiar with the officers involved and gets them comfortable with them in case there is ever a need for help.

One child interview by Fox 61 told reporters that he was often bullied in school and being a part of the program has helped him. With just 28 children enrolled, the program is looking to grow and can at this time accept more students.

If your children or anyone you know might be interested there is more information at The New Haven police website or email [email protected]

Would you like these kinds of programs for the children in your area?