Curtis Blaydes Calls For ‘Logical’ Fight Against Ciryl Gane

Curtis Blaydes is looking for a dance partner in Ciryl Gane.

The UFC heavyweight division is really heating up. Champion Francis Ngannou is coming off a big title defense win over Ciryl Gane. He has been in contract negotiations with the UFC and will now need surgery.

These factors make his immediate future in the division unclear. If for some reason the UFC finds itself in need of another interim title or champion, it would be a good idea for the other top heavyweights to start marking their territory. That just might be what Curtis Blaydes is trying to do.

Blaydes took to social media in hopes of securing himself a match with the former challenger and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.

“This has to be the next logical matchup for the both of us @ufc #makessense #dancepartner #heavyweight #contenders,” Blaydes wrote.

Blaydes last fought back in September. He defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision and slipped himself into the number four spot in the rankings. The only men ahead of him are Derrick Lewis, Stipe Miocic, and Gane.

Blaydes suffered a loss by Lewis recently, and Miocic seems to be holding firm for a title shot. His calling for Gane is a great idea, especially while the division is in a sort of holding pattern.

If Blaydes can get a win over Gane, he would put himself in a great position. However, there are a few curveballs that could be awaiting the division.

If Ngannou sits out and the UFC does not do anything to strip him, then the top five might just have to fight amongst themselves to see who will be the contender when Ngannou returns. Also, Jon Jones is supposedly making his heavyweight debut soon but will most likely only do so for a title shot.

Either way, a win over Gane puts Blaydes exactly where he needs to be in order to get a title shot when his number is called. He just needs Gane to accept first.

Do you think Curtis Blaydes can beat Ciryl Gane?