Dale Brown Says Other UFC Fighters Have Reached Out For Cornering

Detroit Urban Survival Commander, Dale Brown surprised everyone when he was in Joaquin Buckley’s corner.

Brown was considered a joke to many on social media for his defense techniques, but Buckely wanted to see it first-hand. After going to Brown and working with him, he began gaining respect for him and ended up having him in his corner for his UFC Vegas 48 fight against Abdul Razak Alhassan.

Buckley ended up winning the fight by split decision and Brown says the KO artists used some of his techniques in the scrap.

“I will say he did use some techniques that are associated with my training,” Brown said to TMZ Sports.

With Dale Brown now being 1-0 as a cornerman, he says other UFC fighters have reached out about him training them.

“We’ve had several just the past couple of days reaching out, emailing, texting, trying to reach out and see if they can come by the facility and see what we can do to coordinate and collaborate,” Brown said.

However, even though several UFC fighters have reached out to him, Brown says he will only work with Buckley, as he is loyal to him.

“We’re #teamBuckley so that’s not gonna happen,” Brown said.

With Buckley beating Alhassan with Brown in his corner, he improved to 14-4 as a pro and is riding a two-fight winning streak. He’s also 4-2 inside the Octagon. But with him getting the win, perhaps he goes back to the D.U.S.T. commander next time out. As the old saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” and Buckley had success against Alhassan so perhaps he runs back his exact same corner for his next fight.

What do you make of Dale Brown saying other UFC fighters have reached out to train him?