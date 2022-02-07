Dana White, Howler Head Whiskey Partner Up With NASCAR

UFC President Dana White continues to make investments outside of the promotion, teaming up with one of the fastest-paced sports leagues.

NASCAR and White revealed their partnership recently, with White teaming up with Trackhouse Racing to campaign two NASCAR Cup Series cars in 2022. One of his cars debuted this weekend at the Cup Series practice in Los Angeles.

The cars will include the Howler Head Whiskey logo, which White has advertised often over the past year.

White confirmed the partnership in a recent statement.

“I love the vision that Justin Marks has for Trackhouse,” White said. “I’m excited to be a part of it, and my two favorite things are fast cars and Howler Head. I’m so excited that we’ll be making our first NASCAR appearance this weekend. This is an absolute badass car, and I can’t wait to see it compete on the track at the Coliseum on Sunday.”

This isn’t the first time that White has dipped into the world of racing. He was the honorary grand marshall last year when the Cup Series made its trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

White is looking ahead to another successful year with the UFC, with just weeks removed from an exciting card at UFC 270. He’ll make the quick turnaround from his NASCAR partnership announcement next weekend in hosting UFC 271, featuring a middleweight title rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

