It Happened: UFC President Dana White Does A Shoeyvasa (Video)

It happened, you guys: Dana White did a Shoeyvasa.

Now, before you get too excited, there is one important distinction to be made. Dana White did not do a traditional shoey. Meaning, he did not chug beer out of a worn shoe. But he did successfully complete a Shoeyvasa, a makeshift container specifically designed to fill your beer-chugging needs.

At the UFC 271 pre-fight press conference, Tuivasa gifted White, Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, and his slated opponent Derrick Lewis their own Shoeyvasas. Upon being gifted this treasure, White publicly stated that he’d be willing to complete a Shoeyvasa.

Despite the fans in attendance egging White on to do it right then and there, the UFC bossman was hoping that the matter would drop.

Tai Tuivasa Doesn’t Let Dana White Off The Hook

During the UFC 271 post-fight press conference, the topic of his agreed Shoeyvasa was raised again when Tuivasa refused to let his boss off the hook. No, there was only one acceptable conclusion here. Dana White would have to take off his figurative (and literal) suit in order to be a man of his word and complete his mandated Shoeyvasa.

Peep out White’s Shoeyvasa below along with Tuivasa guiding his pupil through the process.

Unfortunately, the video ends rather abruptly. Perhaps the UFC boss decided to use his veto powers to block Tuivasa or any witness from sharing an embarrassing uncut version. Whatever the reason, viewers will have to use their imaginations for how well White did.

Tuivasa is currently riding a five-fight win streak after knocking out Derrick Lewis in what was the biggest victory of his career at UFC 271. Indeed, when “Bam Bam” Tuivasa isn’t chugging beer, he’s winning fights. Then, he reverts to drinking beer again.

