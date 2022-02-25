Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev Help Feed The Homeless In Sweden

Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev are helping out the less fortunate.

Darren Till is looking to improve his fight skills. He has been training in Stockholm, Sweden with Khamzat Chimaev. The two have been posting pictures of themselves together and have quickly become one of the most liked new UFC friendships. Till is known as a bit of a joker on social media and seems happy to be a part of Chimeav’s training crew.

Recently, Till and Chimaev took their new friendship outside the gym to make a difference in the Stockholm community. The video was posted by FrontkickOnline that shows Till and Chimaev handing out meals to people in need. They handed out food and drinks alongside fellow Swedish fighter Reza Madadi to the people in Stockholm.

WATCH: UFC stars @KChimaev and @darrentill2 joins Swedish MMA icon Reza “Mad Dog” Madadi in handing out food to homeless people in Stockholm ❤️🇸🇪#MMATwitter #Homelessness pic.twitter.com/lobYoTrldw — Frontkick.online (@FrontkickOnline) February 18, 2022

This isn’t the first time Chimaev was seen doing something like this. He likes to help those in need when he can. He was seen giving food to a homeless man when he was in Vegas preparing for his fight against Gerald Meerschaert.

Both men have been training together at Allstar Training Center in Stockholm. Neither man has a fight on the schedule at the moment, but there have been some talks.

Chimaev has been rumored to be fighting Gilbert Burns in his next time out but nothing is official at the moment. Chimaev has been eagerly wanting a top-ranked opponent and if the deal with Burns can be done, he would put himself in a great position with a win.

As for Till, he has had some trouble lately. He has lost two in a row and four of his last five. Till was at one time recently considered the top prospect in the welterweight division and fought for a title. He has since fallen off a bit and began trying his skills at middleweight. He is now ranked eighth at middleweight and could be looking to improve upon this position with the help of Chimaev and the team.

