Derrick Lewis Open To ‘Cup Shoey’ At UFC 271 On One Condition

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis has proposed an alternative celebration to the shoey if he emerges victorious over upcoming opponent Tai Tuivasa at UFC 271 this weekend

In Saturday’s co-main event, we’ll see a collision of many things. As well as the incredible meeting of power that will take place when Tuivasa and Lewis share the Octagon inside Houston’s Toyota Center, we’ll also see two of the most entertaining and universally loved fighters on the roster compete.

“The Black Beast” will be looking to carry the momentum of his impressive main event rebound performance last time out. At UFC Vegas 45 in December, Lewis quickly moved past his disappointing interim title loss to Ciryl Gane by brutally knocking out rising contender Chris Daukaus.

“Bam Bam,” meanwhile, will be looking to extend his four-fight win streak and take a significant leap up the ladder. The #11-ranked heavyweight has knocked out Stefan Struve, Harry Hunsucker, Greg Hardy, and Augusto Sakai since falling to a three-fight skid in 2019.

Despite two vicious KOs in 2021, the main attraction of Tuivasa’s latest wins have been his infamous shoeys, performed both atop the cage wall and throughout the crowd on his way to the back.

Ahead of Tuivasa and Lewis’ clash, one thing has appeared certain: a knockout.

But while it seemed we’d only be getting treated to another entertaining display of post-fight beer-drinking if the Australian powerhouse gets the finish, the Houston native has proposed a unique celebration of his own.

While it involves a different utensil, it’s certainly just as, if not more, nasty.

Lewis Proposes A Shoey Alternative

During a recent interview with Morning Kombat‘s Brian Campbell, Lewis was asked if he’s planning his own special celebration if he manages to secure a win in front of his hometown crowd.

While he shut the door on the idea of a shoey, which he’s previously made his views on very clear, “The Black Beast” proposed a follow-up on his cup throw from UFC Vegas 45. But instead of throwing the cup to the crowd, how about a refreshing beverage from inside of it? Lewis said he’d be open to doing just that on the condition that he gets his arm raised Saturday.

“Nah, I can’t do nothing like that (a shoey), nah. I’d say I’ll take my cup off and drink beer out of that. That’s as far as I’ll go.”

While Lewis says that’s as far as he’d go, one has to wonder how much further than drinking a beer from a used cup he could go…

What have we learned from this? When it comes to beer and feet, Lewis says a big no; but with beer and balls, the answer is absolutely.

What would you rather see at UFC 271, a traditional Tai Tuivasa shoey or an unorthodox Derrick Lewis cup shoey?