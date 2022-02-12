Saturday, February 12, 2022
HomeNews

Archives: Derrick Lewis Says He Was Happy To See UFC 229 Brawl (2018)

By Clyde Aidoo
Derrick Lewis, Khabib

Tonight at UFC 271, Derrick Lewis will almost surely engage in a brawl when he faces Tai Tuivasa in the co-main event. But at UFC 229, he was happy just watching one.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED OCTOBER 7, 2018, 1:07 PM]

Headline: Derrick Lewis Says He Was Happy To See UFC 229 Brawl

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

Derrick Lewis says he didn’t mind watching the UFC 229 brawl and he actually enjoyed it.

Lewis competed on the main card of UFC 229 last night (Oct. 6). The action took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. “The Black Beast” took on Alexander Volkov. After being down in the fight and needing a Hail Mary, Lewis knocked out Volkov with just 11 seconds left in the fight.

Derrick Lewis Appreciates A Brawl

Lewis certainly isn’t fazed when a fight breaks loose. That’s what happened at the conclusion of UFC 229 as Nurmagomedov hopped into the crowd and attacked Dillon Danis. Members of Nurmagomedov’s team also brawled with McGregor inside the Octagon. During the FOX Sports 1 post-fight show, Lewis said he liked what he saw (via Bloody Elbow):

“I thought it was entertaining. I was happy to see it. I thought [Nurmagomedov and McGregor] were gonna get the bonus, so I’m sure Dana White is gonna take the bonus from Khabib for that. Hopefully they give it to me.”

Lewis got his wish as UFC president Dana White revealed during the post-fight press conference that “The Black Beast” earned a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of The Night.” Not only did Nurmagomedov not get a bonus, but his $2 million salary is being withheld by the Nevada State Athletic commission. On top of that, White said that he isn’t ruling out stripping Nurmagomedov of the UFC lightweight title pending the NSAC’s potential punishment.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov would’ve received a bonus if not for the UFC 229 brawl?

Related Articles

Clyde Aidoohttps://clydeaidoo.com/
Clyde Aidoo has been the managing editor and lead writer of MMA News since 2021 and a staff member since 2018. He holds a master's degree in English from the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, and has had publications featured in Kirkus Reviews and the Midwest Book Review. Clyde currently makes his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Latest MMA News

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC