Donald Trump Advises Joe Rogan: You’ve Got To Stop Apologizing

45th President of the United States Donald Trump believes Joe Rogan should man up and stop apologizing.

Joe Rogan has come under fire for allegedly spreading and facilitating “deadly misinformation” on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast. These accusations have led to Rock & Roll Music Hall of Famers Neil Young and Joni Mitchell requesting to have their music pulled from Spotify as a response to the podcast remaining on the streaming platform.

In response, Rogan clarified the objective of the podcast is not to be controversial or intentionally present contrarian views. Instead, it is used as a platform for various voices to engage in an open exchange of ideas, opinions, and viewpoints, even when Rogan himself doesn’t agree with a guest. Rogan apologized if he made anyone angry, stating this was not and has never been his intention.

Over the weekend, Rogan found himself in hot water again. This time, past race-related remarks came back to haunt the versatile public figure when it was revealed that he has said “n***er” multiple times throughout the history of his podcast.

Another video resurfaced where he said he was in “Planet of the Apes” when he arrived in an all-black neighborhood. Rogan apologized for both videos and insisted that he did not and would not ever intentionally express anything racist for the sake of entertainment or for any other reason.

Donald Trump Has Heard Enough

Former US President Donald J. Trump has heard enough. In a statement released Monday night, he issued the following response to Rogan’s trifecta of apologies:

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics.

“How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened. That’s not you and it never will be!”

Before and during his presidency, Trump was often praised for his ability to say what he feels without standing on ceremony and being politically correct like other politicians. However, even Trump has apologized on rare occasions.

In 2016, he apologized for “locker room banter” where he is heard on tape talking about groping women. In 2018, he issued a partial apology for retweeting content that was widely deemed to be “anti-Muslim.” And in 2019, he is reported to have personally reached out to apologize to someone he weight-shamed at a Trump rally.

Regarding the issues of COVID-19, Trump has come out and vouched for the efficacy of the vaccines. From a policy standpoint, you can brush up on a timeline of how Trump handled the COVID-19 pandemic here.

As far as the subject of race, Trump has often been accused of being racist by many people and for various reasons, so this response likely will not come as a surprise to this camp.

However, Trump has always scoffed at and denied this categorization. In fact, in addition to touting his notable African-American supporters, he has claimed that no one has done more for black people except for perhaps Abraham Lincoln. You can view a recap of Trump’s policies in connection to the African-Americans here.

On a lighter note and on the MMA front, Trump is currently caught in the middle of an upcoming main event between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, both of whom claim to have the support of 45 heading into their UFC 273 grudge match.

Trump has attended UFC events in the past, so perhaps he will be there and reveal which of the two fighters has his backing. And should one of the two fighters get blatantly snubbed in the process, they shouldn’t hold their breath on an apology.

