Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev Off UFC 272 Due To COVID-19

The UFC 272 co-main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev is now off after Fiziev contracted COVID-19.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani was the first to report the fight cancellation on The MMA Hour. There is currently no word on if dos Anjos will remain on the UFC 272 card.

Fiziev is currently on a strong run up the lightweight division. He has attained five consecutive wins in the weight class, including two victories from last year.

Fiziev earned a stoppage win last December, scoring a highlight-reel wheel kick knockout against Brad Riddell. Four months before then, he fought to a decision victory over veteran Bobby Green.

Previous victories saw him beat notable names like Marc Diakiese and Renato Moicano.

Fiziev joined the UFC roster in 2019. While he lost his UFC debut to Magomed Mustafaev, that bout continues to be his sole loss as a pro.

dos Anjos was looking to return for his first bout since late 2020. He snapped a two-fight skid in his last outing, defeating short-notice opponent Paul Felder via split decision. He was previously scheduled to face Islam Makhachev on that date, but an injury stopped the fight from happening.

MMA News will keep you updated on the status of Rafael dos Anjos for UFC 272 or if this fight will be re-booked for a third time.