Dustin Poirier Agrees With Notion Fighters Should Be Paid More

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the controversial issue regarding fighter pay.

Poirier is coming off of a disappointing loss to UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 to wrap up 2021. Before that, he had earned back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor.

Many fighters in the UFC, including Poirier’s teammate Jorge Masvidal, have weighed in on fighter pay. Poirier, undoubtedly one of the UFC’s biggest stars, has remained somewhat quiet on the ongoing debate.

During a recent interview with InsideFighting, Poirier gave his thoughts on how fighters are compensated for their efforts.

“You know, I think that the more people who do speak up, and the more it’s in the media and the press, it draws more attention to it and that’s great. I think the pay rates will continue to increase year after year. I do think we should be paid more, for sure. But you know, we sign these contracts. You’re not forced into fighting. And it’s an individual thing. For me, I’m just trying to navigate and do the best deals I can from here on. It is what it is.”

Poirier went on to specifically point out the discrepancy between entry-level fighters and veterans.

“Yeah, I mean, entry-level pay was even less when I first came to the UFC 11 years ago. But it might be 12 and 12 now? $12,000 to show and $12,000 to win might be like, the base starting point in the UFC, I think. You know, you go out there and win a fight, or worst-case scenario you go out there and lose, and you get $12,000; you’ve gotta pay medicals in preparation for the fight… then taxes, then your gym fees, stuff like that. There’s not a lot of money left on the table after everyone’s paid.”

UFC President Dana White has been under fire from some former fighters regarding the promotion’s pay structure. Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt and the controversial YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul have been a couple of his biggest critics.

Poirier is anticipating a return to the Octagon in 2022, potentially against Nate Diaz. He has alluded to a potential move to welterweight following his title loss to Oliveira.

