Fighters React To Islam Makhachev Smashing Bobby Green At UFC Vegas 49

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green was a one-sided beat down.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (February 26, 2022) at the UFC Vegas 49 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

It didn’t last long as Islam took him down then went through various positions – side mount, full mount, and back mount, before raining down some big shots to get the TKO win in the first round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

That’s what a wet blanket feels like #UFCVegas49 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) February 27, 2022

Huge mistake going for a guillotine instead of sticking to the takedown defense. #ufcvegas49 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) February 27, 2022

Respect to Bobby for taking the fight Islam is a monster he’s next for the title — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 27, 2022

A little early for my liking — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) February 27, 2022

Early stop but it is what it is, Islam is a monster #UFCVegas49 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 27, 2022

Bobby Green a G for saving this main event #UFCVegas49 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) February 27, 2022

That's a bad boy!!!💪🏿💪🏿 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 27, 2022

It’s weird to say that I still want to see Islam fight Dariush. 10 fights in a row is hard deny but damn man, I just wanna see Islam fight Top 5 before a title shot. Am I wrong for being so heavy in the merit system? He is the truth I just want to see top level vs top level first — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 27, 2022

I don’t think Bobby was getting out but damn give him a chance ref! Can’t take away from Islam though he’s next champ probably — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) February 27, 2022

Islam is the best guy I ever rolled with and that’s including Adcc and Bjj world champions — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) February 27, 2022

Makhachev entered this fight with a 20-1 pro-MMA record and seven-fight winning streak. During this winning streak, he had two submissions, one KO, and four decision wins. His previous fights saw him beat Drew Dober at UFC 253 and a submission win over Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31.

Green green entered this fight by going 3-2 in his previous five and on a two-fight winning streak. His past two fights saw him score a TKO win over Al Iaquinta at UFC 268 and Nasrat Haqparast by unanimous decision at UFC 271.

