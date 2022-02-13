Fighters React To Israel Adesanya Outlasting Robert Whittaker At UFC 271

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 lived up to expectations. The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday night (February 12, 2022) at the UFC 271 pay-per-view event from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.

The first round didn’t feature much aside from some leg kicks and Israel knocking him down with a straight punch only for Whittaker to get right back up. Whittaker did make some weak takedown attempts, but was not successful. The second round saw a much more aggressive Whittaker come alive and was pushing forward. Whittaker did get a takedown, but couldn’t keep him on the ground.

In the third round, Whittakerwas able to get a takedown after Izzy put up some good defense. The only problem was that he couldn’t keep him there. Whittaker clinched with him up against the fence.

The fourth round saw Whittaker get a takedown, but Izzy was right back up so Whittaker took his back and Izzy eventually escaped. Another takedown for Whittaker in the fifth round only for Izzy to get back to his feet. Whittaker landed a solid shot out of the break. The judges gave the win to Adesanya, who retained the strap.

Their first fight took place at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium where Israel won by TKO to win the middleweight title.

Before their first fight, Adesanya picked up a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in the co-headliner of the UFC 236 pay-per-view event. Heading into this fight, he fought six times in less than a year-and-a-half total in the UFC and won all six bouts. Izzy was coming off a decision loss to light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 after making his first title defense against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 and then beat Marvin Vettori at UFC 263.

After posting a nine-fight win streak, Whittaker lost to Adesanya His following fights saw him get unanimous decision wins over Darren Till at the UFC on ESPN 14 event, Jared Cannonier at the UFC 254 pay-per-view event, and Kelvin Gastelum by decision at UFC Vegas 24.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

I'm glad I'm not a judge for this one! #UFC271 — Leah Letson UFC (@LeahNidasMMA) February 13, 2022

Regardless the outcome I wanna see this a third time — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022

We playing a game or are we fighting? Asking for a friend. #UFC271 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

Eyes are locked on the screen for this main event! 👀 should be a blood bath #UFC271 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) February 13, 2022

Adesanya's presence is big in the cage. Whitaker just doesn't seem as solid #UFC271 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) February 13, 2022

Adesanya is attacking lead leg of Whittaker to take away all The power and forward boxing pressure.

Whittaker can not win moving backward he must Check kicks with forward pressure. — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) February 13, 2022

Izzy is a prime Anderson Silva that watches anime — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022

Man Izzy is a genius in movement and striking — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022

Izzy is supremely confident right now! #UFC271 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022

Whittaker is fighting scared# — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) February 13, 2022

