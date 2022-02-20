Fighters React To Jamahal Hill KO’ing Johnny Walker At UFC Vegas 48

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill was a memorable main event fight.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (February 19, 2022) at the UFC Vegas 48 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Just minutes into the first round, Hill landed a right hand on the temple and Walker was out on his feet. Hill with a big right hand on the ground for extra measure.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN!?? 😱😱



JAMAHAL HILL STUNS JOHNNY WALKER!! #UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/xmusGS7N3f — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 20, 2022

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

He’s always good on the mic I wanna here this — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 20, 2022

That KO was nuts! 😧 #UFCVegas48 — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) February 20, 2022

Look at Jamals forearm!!!!! — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 20, 2022

Bruh I thought @JohnnyWalker was playing the way he fell — Devonte Smith (@KOE_KINGKAGEUFC) February 20, 2022

Couldn’t be happier for @JamahalH what a boss 👏👏👏 #UFCVegas48 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 20, 2022

Dangggggggggh what a shot!!! #UFCVegas48 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 20, 2022

Oooooh Shit! @JamahalH just killed walker. My god…#UFC — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 20, 2022

Hill with the KO!!!! 🥶🥶🥶🥶#UFCVegas48 — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) February 20, 2022

Wooooooooooow @JamahalH is gonna be a champion he got power power — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 20, 2022

OMG Sweet dreams!!!!! — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 20, 2022

Walker had been undefeated during his time with the Las Vegas-based promotion, but that changed when he was finished by Corey Anderson at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. He previously picked up KO wins over the likes of Khalil Rountree Jr. and Justin Ledet, as well as Misha Cirkunov on March 2, 2019, at UFC 235 via TKO in the first round. He dropped a decision loss to Nikita Krylov in March 2020, but rebounded with a KO win over Ryan Spann in September 2020. In his previous fight, he lost to Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 38 by decision.

Hill entered this fight with a 9-1-1 record. He earned his way to the promotion through Dana White’s Contender’s Series. He went to a no contest with Klidson Abreu at UFC on ESPN 9 then beat Ovince Saint Preux by TKO in December 2020. He lost to Paul Craig by TKO at UFC 263 and then beat Jimmy Crute by KO in December 2021.

