Fighters React To Kyle Daukaus Tapping Jamie Pickett At UFC Vegas 48

Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett was a solid co-headliner.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (February 19, 2022) at the UFC Vegas 48 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. The first round opened with Kyle scoring a dump takedown and getting into half guard. Pickett held onto a guillotine choke, but let it go. In the middle of the frame, Kyle got a takedown and took his back. A third takedown took place late in the round and Kyle locked in the d’arce choke for the win with a second left.

My dudeeeeeee you can’t tap with 1 second left #UFCVegas48 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 20, 2022

Why Pickett, why? Lmao…#UFC — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 20, 2022

Bruh. Why wasn’t Picketts corner screaming out the countdown for the end of the round 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) February 20, 2022

Wow right at the bell 🔔 #UFCVegas48 — Danny Chavez (@Dwarrior875) February 20, 2022

1 second to go and he tapped 😮 that’s why you just gotta go out… you never know how long is left #UFCVegas48 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) February 20, 2022

Daukaus went undefeated to earn a contract with the UFC after winning a fight on Dana White’s Contender Series and two bouts after that under the CFFC banner, both coming by submission. He dropped a decision loss to Brendan Allen in June 2020. This bout marked his promotional debut. He rebounded with a win over Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC 255 by decision before dropping a decision loss to Phil Hawes in May 2021. His previous fight against Kevin Holland ended in a no contest due to a clash of heads at UFC Vegas 38.

Pickett entered this fight with a 13-6 pro-MMA record and on a two-fight winning streak with decision wins over Laureano Staropoli and Joseph Holmes.

