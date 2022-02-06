Fighters React To Sean Strickland Outlasting Jack Hermansson At UFC Vegas 47

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland was a solid main event.
The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (February 5, 2022) at the UFC Vegas 47 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
The fight opened with Jack going for a takedown, but it was shut down and they clinched. For the rest of the first round, Jack was looking to counter strike while Strickland was landing his jabs and finding a home for him. Sean dropped him as the second round ended.
The third round saw Jack start to come alive as he was starting to land more shots. Hermansson started off the round with a takedown attempt, but couldn’t get him down. He had issues with his range and couldn’t get it down so he was missing on a lot of shots. Sean was bleeding from his nose at the end of the fourth round. The last round saw them continue to strike aside from Jack going for a takedown attempt, but not getting it. Strickland got the win by decision.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
Hermansson was coming off a decision loss to Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 16. Before that, he had scored a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island. He had suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier at the UFC Copenhagen event from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. He scored a decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC Fort Lauderdale This is where he stepped in on short notice to defeat the Brazilian.
Strickland entered this fight on a five-bout winning streak with wins over Nordine Taleb, Jack Marshman, Brendan Allen, Krzysztof Jotko, and most recently Uriah Hall by decision at UFC Vegas 33.
