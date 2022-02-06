Fighters React To Sean Strickland Outlasting Jack Hermansson At UFC Vegas 47

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland was a solid main event.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (February 5, 2022) at the UFC Vegas 47 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The fight opened with Jack going for a takedown, but it was shut down and they clinched. For the rest of the first round, Jack was looking to counter strike while Strickland was landing his jabs and finding a home for him. Sean dropped him as the second round ended.

The third round saw Jack start to come alive as he was starting to land more shots. Hermansson started off the round with a takedown attempt, but couldn’t get him down. He had issues with his range and couldn’t get it down so he was missing on a lot of shots. Sean was bleeding from his nose at the end of the fourth round. The last round saw them continue to strike aside from Jack going for a takedown attempt, but not getting it. Strickland got the win by decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

SWINGING IN THE MIDDLE TO END IT ON ESPN+!!!! #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/No6FtPYFDQ — UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022

BIG DROP TO END THE ROUND! 😳



The #UFCVegas47 main event keeps rolling on @ESPNPlus. pic.twitter.com/Vzryv4MEbz — UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Sean Strickland is my spirit animal. #UFCVegas47 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) February 6, 2022

Then he starts yelling the last 12 seconds #UFCVegas47 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 6, 2022

My man @bisping talking about SS footwork…eff the footwork…we want carnage #UFCVegas47 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 6, 2022

Jack isn’t looking very comfortable, much less confident …. #UFCVegas47 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 6, 2022

Way too conservative for my liking…I need SS to go full Chainsaw Massacre the last minute at least #UFCVegas47 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 6, 2022

Seems like I have blessed 🃏 with the uncle @ChaelSonnen course…#UFCVegas47 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) February 6, 2022

Strickland has made Hermanson look like an amateur, that’s how much he’s strategically picked him a part. He should move in and knock him out tho #UFCVegas47 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 6, 2022

Strickland had a sneaky way of fighting using not much energy and making you go at his pace. He also sees everything with great vision and reactions defensively — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) February 6, 2022

Jab Vs the leg kick good technical battle in the @ufc Main Event #UFCVegas47 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) February 6, 2022

We get so caught up in the highlights of the trash talking and savagery that we forget that Strickland starts so calculated before he goes zero to psycho. #UFCVegas47 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 6, 2022

That jab looks like a coach John Muñoz jab #UFCVegas47 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) February 6, 2022

Calculated shell shown by the savage that is Strickland. Mainly a negotiative jab to keep in Jack’s face to set the foundation before the onslaught. #UFCVegas47 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 6, 2022

Hermansson was coming off a decision loss to Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 16. Before that, he had scored a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island. He had suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier at the UFC Copenhagen event from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. He scored a decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC Fort Lauderdale This is where he stepped in on short notice to defeat the Brazilian.

Strickland entered this fight on a five-bout winning streak with wins over Nordine Taleb, Jack Marshman, Brendan Allen, Krzysztof Jotko, and most recently Uriah Hall by decision at UFC Vegas 33.

