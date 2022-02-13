Fighters React To Tai Tuivasa Knocking Out Derrick Lewis At UFC 271

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa was a worthy co-headliner.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (February 12, 2022) at the UFC 271 pay-per-view event from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.

The first round was interesting from Lewis, who was able to take him down a few times. At one point, Lewis had him pinned up against the fence and rained down shots only for Tai to get back to his feet and they had a wild exchange. Tai was interested in clinching with Lewis. It all ended in the second round as Lewis stunned him right out of the gate. After clinching up against the fence, Lewis went for a takedown, but it was blocked and went down hill from there. Lewis got caught with a left hook. Tai swarmed him with shots then dropped him with a right elbow.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

DERRICK LEWIS LANDING BOMBS 😱



Tuivasa's still hanging on!! #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/3crZ3lnd7z — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 13, 2022

BAM BAM DID IT AGAIN!!



TAI TUIVASA KOs DERRICK LEWIS 😱 #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/jkGvxOKC39 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 13, 2022

Lewis was coming off a TKO win over Chris Daukaus at UFC Vegas 45 after dropping a loss to Ciryl Gane by TKO in an interim heavyweight title fight at the UFC 265 PPV event. Before that, Lewis got a TKO win over Aleksei Oleinik in August 2020, beat Ilir Latifi by decision at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event on February 8, 2020, and then beat Curtis Blaydes by TKO at UFC Vegas 19. Before that, Lewis beat Blagoy Ivanov at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York prior to him losing by second-round TKO to former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos in the headliner of UFC on ESPN + 4 on March 9, 2019 from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

After posting a 9-3 pro-MMA record and losing three straight fights, Tuivasa turned things around with four straight wins including victories over Stefan Struve, Harry Hunsucker, Greg Hardy, and Augusto Sakai.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

What a great heavyweight fight. #ufc271 — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) February 13, 2022

There a new knock out king! 👊👑 #ufc271 — Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) February 13, 2022

Damm great fighter 👏🏻👏🏻 #UFC271 — Diego Ferreira (@DiegoUFCTX) February 13, 2022

Man his clinch elbow game is best in the division — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022

ESHAYYYY FTA #UFC271

SHOEY TIME 🍺🇦🇺 — Joshua Culibao (@culibaomma) February 13, 2022

😮😮😮 @bambamtuivasa just shocked everyone — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) February 13, 2022

Shoes time wow what a fight!!!#UFC271 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 13, 2022

Oh My God!!!! 👟 🍺 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022

He ok — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 13, 2022

OMG 😳😳😳😳 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) February 13, 2022

Let’s go!!!!!!!! @bambamtuivasa you my hero brother! Wow so sick! — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) February 13, 2022

Holy shit!!!!! — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 13, 2022

What a fight we got 🔥 lets go #UFC271 — The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) February 13, 2022

UFC 271 Results & Highlights: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 271. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.