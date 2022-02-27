Fighters React To Wellington Turman Tapping Out Misha Cirkunov At UFC Vegas 49

Wellington Turman vs. Misha Cirkunov was a solid co-main event fight.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (February 26, 2022) at the UFC Vegas 49 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The first round was wild as Turman took his back while standing and they stayed there for a little bit before Misha shook him off before unloading with strikes then getting into full guard. He later tried to go for a rear-naked choke and d’arce choke, but couldn’t get either of them. In the second round, it all ended with Turman getting the armbar win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Absolutely ZERO quit in him!! Misha slips the submission attempt in R1 #UFCVegas49 pic.twitter.com/hgawkdZntS — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 27, 2022

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Damn. Nasty armbar. Was pulling for Cirkunov #UFCVegas49 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 27, 2022

What a beautiful armbar by Turman, perfect timing!

Wow! 🇧🇷🥋#UFCVegas49 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) February 27, 2022

Perfect arm bar — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 27, 2022

Love the arm bar #UFCVegas49 — Kyler Phillips (@Kymatrix) February 27, 2022

Wow!!! Don’t blink!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 27, 2022

Wicked submission defense and even better GNP! 10-9 Cirkunov — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) February 27, 2022

Wow I thought that was over! Great job fighting the legs as well. #UFCVegas49 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 27, 2022

Turman made a name for himself after racking up a 15-2 pro-MMA record after fighting for several promotions.He earned a UFC contract when he beat Marcio Alexandre Jr. back in April by rear-naked choke under the Future FC banner. Turman lost to Karl Roberson by decision at the UFC Sacramento event from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. He then beat Markus Perez by decision only to lose to Andrew Sanchez and Bruno Silva. In his previous fight, he edged out Sam Alvey in August 2021.

Cirkunov entered this fight with a 15-7 pro-MMA record and had gone 3-2 in his past five fights. He lost his previous two fights to Ryan Spann by TKO in March and Krzysztof Jotko by decision in October.

