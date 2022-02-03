Figueiredo Wants To Avoid A Mexico Fight Following Post-UFC 270 Abuse

UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo does not want to defend his title in Mexico due to the “prejudiced” nature of the country.

Figueiredo began his second reign on the 125-pound throne at the opening pay-per-view of 2022 last month. In the UFC 270 co-main event, “Deus da Guerra” shared the Octagon with Brandon Moreno for the third time.

Having failed to defeat “The Assassin Baby” in a December 2020 draw and losing the gold to the Mexican last June at UFC 263, Figueiredo hoped to level the score in Anaheim in front of a largely hostile crowd.

After five rounds of action, the Brazilian did just that. Seemingly thanks to knockdowns in the third and fifth frames, Figueiredo was awarded the unanimous decision verdict, with all three judges seeing the fight 48-47 in his favor.

Figueiredo Pours Cold Water On Moreno’s Hopes Of A Mexico Crowning

With the pair’s feud now at 1-1-1, this chapter of their careers seems to be far from over and could see an immediate historical tetralogy go down later this year, something Moreno believes he more than deserves.

But while the newly-crowned champion and his manager appeared to envision a fourth fight with the Mexican happening soon, the tune appears to have changed. Having recently claimed it would take a million-dollar check to get him back in the cage with “The Assassin Baby” and suggested an interest in facing top contender Kai Kara-France, Figueiredo has now shut down talk of a possible defense in Mexico.

During a recent appearance on Combate’s Mundo da Luta podcast, the flyweight king revealed his team is targeting a Brazil outing. Despite previously expressing a desire to defeat Moreno on the former champ’s home turf, post-fight “prejudiced” comments have left “Deus Da Guerra” with little desire to venture to his rival’s nation.

“If we fight in Mexico, we’re sure not to go out with Cejudo from there because people want his head in Mexico,” said Figueiredo. “We’re going to ask this fight for Brazil, or anywhere else, except Mexico. Even I don’t want to go there. Guys are pretty prejudiced too, some Mexicans come to me calling me ‘monkey’ and stuff. Through that, I don’t want to fight in Mexico.” (h/t BJPenn.com)

With the likes of Kara-France, Askar Askarov, and Alexandre Pantoja waiting in the wings for a shot at gold, a fourth fight between Figueiredo and Moreno is certainly not an obvious and clear-cut choice for the UFC.

Nevertheless, if the promotion does choose to go down that path, it appears unlikely “The Assassin Baby” will have the chance to dethrone Figueiredo in front of a home crowd, especially while the champ is training with Henry Cejudo.

Would you like to see Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno meet again for a historical fourth fight?