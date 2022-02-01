Figueiredo Manager: I Think Fourth Moreno Fight Is Next

Deiveson Figueiredo’s team has an interest in a fourth fight against Brandon Moreno.

At UFC 270, Figueiredo regained the UFC flyweight championship with a decision victory over Moreno. That bout was their third time meeting in the cage since they first got paired up in late 2020.

After three meetings, a fourth one might be in the future. Figueiredo and his manager, Wallid Ismail, spoke about the possibility of a fourth fight recently. When weighing what would be next for his client, Ismail said whatever matchup makes the most money is their priority.

When putting those priorities first, Moreno remained as the optimal opponent for Figueiredo.

“This is what he said. He wants to sell a lot of pay-per-views. He wants to show the world to respect the flyweight division,” said Ismail on The MMA Hour. “He wants somebody who knows how to sell, knows how to talk. This is what he keeps saying all the time: who sells better [is] going to be my opponent … Personally, I think the [next] fight is Moreno because no fight is going to sell more [than] that.”

Figueiredo’s Manager: He Deserves ‘Historic’ Pay For Next Fight

Ismail believes that a potential fourth fight between Figueiredo and Moreno should give them bigger paydays.

“If UFC want to do something historic, let’s go pay historic money for [the] flyweight division,” said Ismail.

For reference, Figueiredo was paid a flat rate of $150,000 for his appearance at UFC 270. Moreno, the champion heading into the fight, was given $200,000. Their previous meeting, which took place at UFC 263, saw Figueiredo reportedly take home $210,000.

When asked on The MMA Hour how much he would want for his next fight, Figueiredo suggested $1 million.

