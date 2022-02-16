Mayweather Responds To Logan Paul’s Claims Of Not Being Paid For Fight

Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather has responded to Logan Paul‘s lawsuit threat and claims that he has failed to pay him for their exhibition.

Mayweather and Paul went toe-to-toe in the boxing ring last summer in an exhibition bout, with the fight going the full distance. The fight wasn’t sanctioned due to the notable physical discrepancy between the two boxers.

Despite the two controversial personalities seeming to end their fight on respectful terms, things have taken a drastic turn in recent weeks. Paul has alleged that Mayweather has failed to pay him the full amount owed for their boxing match.

Paul has gone as far as threatening lawsuits, although nothing has been filed just yet. During a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Mayweather responded to the latest Paul fiasco (h/t The Sun).

“This comes with the territory,” Mayweather said. “To them, that’s real money, and I like the YouTubers. The money on the back end though, from pay-per-view, that takes a while. Nothing comes right away. I’m still collecting checks from fights seven or eight years ago. They just hate when the table is turned. Be happy with the biggest payday you ever got in your life.”

After Logan’s initial claim of not being paid by Mayweather, matters escalated recently when Logan’s brother, Jake, hinted that Mayweather was going to be a target of a lawsuit for allegedly not paying Logan his fair share. Logan then went on to confirm Jake’s claims in a series of interviews and social media posts.

Paul is anticipating a return to the boxing ring later this year, potentially against fellow YouTube star Whindersson Nunes. Paul also previously hinted at a potential faceoff with UFC legend Anderson Silva in the ring.

It appears that Logan Paul won’t be getting a check from Mayweather anytime soon, which could create more tension between the two brash personalities.

