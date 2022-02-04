Ngannou After Jackass Cup Test Scene: “Did He Really Have A Nut?”

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou appears in Jackass Forever and will be featured in a very violent scene.

Francis Ngannou captured UFC gold last March when he stopped a former foe in two-time heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic in the second round. After landing a role in the long-awaited film Jackass Forever, the newly minted heavyweight champion will be shown looking to earn gold in a different area of expertise in the film.

Ahead of its release, Ngannou helped lead viewers through an extended preview of what is being called the “cup test scene,” where Ngannou hits a man (Ehren McGhehey) in the groin at full strength. McGhehey was wearing a cup, but did it make a difference?

While having a Ford Escort crash into your privates will always leave a mark—if not physically then emotionally—apparently, the cup test was a success. So much so that Ngannou was left wondering, “Did he really have a nut?” when all was said and done.

You can check out the graphic scene’s extended preview along with Ngannou’s commentary below.

This isn’t the first time we have seen Francis Ngannou in Hollywood. In fact, the heavyweight champ popped up in a cameo appearance for Fast & Furious 9.

After Ngannou retained the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 270 last weekend, many people began to wonder what the future holds for the Cameroonian as he remains in a tense contract dispute with the UFC. But whatever the future holds, at least the heavyweight champion now has Hollywood in his back pocket.

Jackass Forever hits theaters nationwide today, Friday, February 4, 2022.

Will you be watching Francis Ngannou in Jackass Forever this weekend?