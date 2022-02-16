Fury Sets A Location And Estimated Date For Ngannou Superfight

Tyson Fury has revealed a potential date and location for a blockbuster crossover boxing clash with UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou.

Fury and Ngannou have both reached the heavyweight peaks of their respective mountains. While “The Gypsy King” became a two-time world champion by capturing the WBC and The Ring titles with a crushing 2020 victory over Deontay Wilder, “The Predator” reigns over the largest weight class on MMA’s biggest stage after tearing through the division en route to a KO against former titleholder Stipe Miocic.

While their rises have been parallel in the sports of boxing and MMA, it’s seemed for a while that their paths are likely to cross. Ahead of Ngannou’s latest title defense, a five-round triumph over Ciryl Gane, the Cameroonian made his desire to venture to the squared circle clear.

After some back and forth on social media and in interviews, Fury appears more than willing to welcome his Octagon counterpart to the ring. That seems even more true given his latest comments.

During an interview with iFL TV, the Manchester, England native revealed a likely timeframe for the highly-anticipated collision. He suggested the ‘Fight Capital of the World’ could be set to host the clash as early as the first quarter of 2023.

“I am going to fight Francis Ngannou in Las Vegas next year – in March or February,” said Fury. “There’s been no talks this year, because I have got some boxing to do, But next year we can have some crazy fights.” (h/t DAZN News)

Given the current situation for both men, Fury’s prediction essentially represents the earliest they could share the ring. While Ngannou is tied to the UFC until December, providing he doesn’t sign a new deal, “The Gypsy King” has matters of his own to tend to.

The Englishman is set to face mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in a few months’ time. Beyond that, a unification clash with either Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua is likely to close out his 2022.

Fury: Ngannou Fight Will Break PPV Records

The most memorable and well-known fight between an MMA superstar and an undefeated boxer came in 2017 when Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fought. Aptly named ‘The Money Fight’, the match attracted 4.3 million pay-per-view buys and saw both men collect $100 million-plus paychecks.

While it would do well to reach those heights, Fury believes a potential fight with Ngannou would attract similar attention and break PPV records of its own.

“It’s a massive fight – I believe it breaks all pay-per-view records in the United States. Two heavyweight champions going head to head,” predicted Fury.

Ngannou’s future is far from clear. However, what appears certain is that boxing is in it. If Dana White and the UFC choose not to be involved, we can expect “The Predator” to say farewell to the promotion and hello to “The Gypsy King” in 2023.

How do you think Francis Ngannou will fare in the ring against Tyson Fury if this matchup comes to fruition?