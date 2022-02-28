Meet & Greet Georges St-Pierre This Summer At Dublin Comic-Con

Fans of UFC legend Georges St-Pierre have a chance to meet him at Dublin Comic Con: Summer Edition 2022.

GSP is easily one of the greatest MMA fighters in the history of the sport. While in the UFC, he dominated in two divisions and departed as the middleweight champ.

He has won several accolades attributed to his success, which include Fighter of the Year from Sports Illustrated, Inside MMA, and Black Belt Magazine. Also, Canada named him their Athlete of the Year three years in a row from 2008 to 2010.

And in 2020, he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame with 26 wins and 2 losses in his career.

Georges St-Pierre

Today, he remains one of the UFC’s most decorated fighters. “Rush” was an octagon sensation that put on stellar performances every time he entered the Octagon.

With 9 consecutive title defenses, you cannot discuss GOAT status in the promotion without hearing the name Georges St-Pierre.

In addition to his cage fights, St-Pierre fought on the big screen, as well. Marvel fans witnessed the elite fighter take on Captain America in The Winter Soldier, showcasing his skills in a completely different environment.

To shake the hand of the MMA legend is the dream of many. And soon, those people will have the opportunity to do just that.

At the Comic-Con in Dublin, GSP will reveal details about himself, his career, and his plans for the future during an event called “An Evening With Georges St-Pierre.” It will take place Saturday, August 6 at The Convention Centre Dublin in Ireland.

Don’t miss the chance to see the former UFC superstar in close range. Earlier today (February 28), general admission and VIP tickets went on sale.

Please visit TIXR for more information on the event and ticket purchasing.