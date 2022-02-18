Gilbert Burns Provides Update On Chimaev Bout, Wants Five-Rounder

Gilbert Burns intends to find out just what exactly rising star Khamzat Chimaev is really made of.

Khamzat Chimaev is widely considered to be arguably the top rising prospect on the entire UFC roster. He has earned this reputation by looking more dominant than anyone has looked in the UFC across four fights both statistically and visibly speaking. However, the fact remains that he is still very much untested in terms of Octagon time and level of competition.

“Borz” Manhandles Li Jingliang Just Because

At UFC 267, Chimaev proved that he can impose his will and manhandle a proven and ranked opponent in Li Jingliang. But even still, as the MMA saying goes, ‘There’s levels to this.’ And there are still many levels for Chimaev to climb yet.

Burns Requests Five-Round Bout Against Chimaev

Gilbert Burns says he is ready and willing to introduce Chimaev to the difference between what “Borz” has seen thus far in his 10-fight MMA career and the level that awaits him in the top-5 of the UFC’s welterweight division.

In a recent interview, Chimaev revealed that he has no idea what the delay is from making his targeted fight with Burns official. Now, Burns has addressed where things stand in the contract negotiations, which include his alleged request for the fight to be a five-rounder.

“Just waiting on the UFC with the confirmation and the contract,” Burns told The Schmo in his update on where things stand. “But I’m already in camp. I’m already getting ready for April 9 in Jacksonville against Chimaev. That’s what I see.

“And I asked for five rounds. I don’t see no contract yet. I hope they do five rounds. And (I’m) just getting ready.”

Burns went on to state that he does not know whether the UFC will grant his request or not, but he expects to gain clarification once he is presented with the official contract.

One thing we did learn from this latest interview from Burns is that all signs are a go for Chimaev vs. Burns on April 9. Now, all that’s left to do is send out the contracts to both fighters, which may or may not include the words “five-round bout” in the documentation.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns being a five-round fight would make a difference in how the fight would play out?