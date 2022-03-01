Gilbert Burns: I’m Only Taking A Title Fight After I Beat Chimaev

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns says he will only be accepting a title fight if he conquers undefeated Khamzat Chimaev in his next fight.

Burns and Chimaev have both openly spoken of their intentions to fight each other in their next Octagon appearances with no official confirmation of a bout between the pair by the UFC as of yet. Meanwhile, the Brazilian has also requested that their fight be a five-rounder.

But now, Burns has gone one step further as he has emphasised he will only be looking to fight for the title with a victory over Chimaev.

Burns Wants Title Shot If He Derails Chimaev’s Hype Train

Gilbert Burns, Credit: Jeff Bottari / UFC / Getty

Speaking to The Schmo, Burns said that he is preparing to face Chimaev on April 9th at UFC 273 but has yet to have had confirmation of the fight. He also spoke on what he expects from the UFC if he defeats the #11-ranked welterweight.

“Me, I want to fight for the title,” said Burns. “Why am I gonna fight Colby or Masvidal? I have nothing against these guys. I don’t want to push no one down. I don’t want to put myself up there (and) push anyone down. I respect everyone in that division. I think he’s one of the toughest in the division.

“But beating Chimaev, #11 in the rankings with all that hype—to be completely honest, I don’t have to fight this guy. But I’m a fighter, I’m a competitor. I want to fight. I want to stay active.”

Chimaev and many others have claimed that nobody is willing to face the rising star, with Burns along with Neil Magny as two of few that were eager to fight the Swede. Burns himself also claimed nobody was willing to face him, which led to his callout of Chimaev.

“(None) of these guys want to fight me. The only guy that’s willing is Chimaev. So why not? I’m gonna fight the guy. And beating this guy, taking that hype away, the only fight I’m doing (next) is the title shot. That’s the only fight that I’m taking.”

Do you see Gilbert Burns derailing the hype train of Khamzat Chimaev?