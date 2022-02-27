Glover Teixeira vs. Jiří Procházka Moved to UFC 275

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiří Procházka has been pushed back to UFC 275.

Teixeira was originally lined up to face Procházka at UFC 274 on May 7, but Combate was the first to reveal that the bout will now take place in June. The reason for the change is currently unknown.

The fight will mark Teixeira’s first time attempting to defend the UFC light heavyweight championship. The veteran fighter first earned the belt in October, securing a second-round rear-naked choke submission over Jan Blachowicz.

That victory was his sixth consecutive victory. This winning streak dates back to 2019 and includes two previous main event wins.

Procházka Given Teixeira Fight In Third UFC Appearance

Prochazka is getting a title shot after just two fights in the UFC. The former RIZIN light heavyweight champion made his promotional debut in 2020, finishing Volkan Oezdemir in the second round.

Procházka earned a big win last year, scoring his second victory. He knocked out former title challenger Dominick Reyes in the main event of a “Fight Night” card.

Procházka is known for his explosive striking skills. He is currently on a 12 fight winning streak, with just one of those fights going the distance.

Who do you think will win? Do you have Glover Teixeira retaining, or Jiri Prochazka claiming the belt?