Green Will Always Be Loyal To UFC For Paying Brother’s Funeral Costs

Bobby Green was spitting motivation at UFC 271 media day.

Bobby Green is one of the most entertaining fighters on the UFC 271 lineup. Many fighters will attest that you won’t find Green trash-talking or making a scene when interacting with his peers. Instead, most of the time, he is spilling words of wisdom and trying to help others out.

This week at the UFC 271 fight week media day, Green was no different. He spent his time in front of the cameras trying to lift up anyone who might be feeling down. He was using his time to motivate those who might need help. He has often used his own life as a blueprint on who no matter how low you are, you can get out of it.

“People think I’m just some dude who has money and cocky, but nah, I was like you, I was poor, I was homeless,” Green explained. “I dealt with death, I dealt with struggle, and that’s why I’m here for is to show people that I can be that same kind of person who was just like you, depressed, I can be that same person who was just like you and been through struggles and get up and change your whole life. And I really thank the UFC for doing that.”

Green has been a part of the UFC lightweight division since 2013. He came to the UFC and won his debut and a performance bonus for his submission victory that night. Green has seen some ups and downs in his UFC career, but he will remain with the UFC for the foreseeable future. Green accounts his loyalty to the fact that the UFC helped him out in one of his darkest times.

“My brother had died and I didn’t have enough money to pay for his funeral, the UFC paid for that,” Green said. “That’s why I’m so loyal to them. They were doing things for me that no company has ever did. They put the money in for my brother’s funeral and they took care of that so I will always be loyal to them and thankful, thank you, Dana, thank you, Sean, for everything you have done.”

Green will be facing Nasrat Haqparast on the main card portion of UFC 271. Green is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Al Iaquinta at UFC 268 back in November. That win broke a two-fight losing streak for Green.

What do you think of the UFC helping Bobby Green out when his brother passed away?