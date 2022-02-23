Green: I’m Gonna Be The First Person To Put Makhachev In A Fight

UFC veteran Bobby Green has vowed to take the fight to Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC Vegas 49.

The UFC lightweight is set to take on Makhachev after having stepped up on ten days’ notice. Beneil Dariush was originally scheduled to face the #4 ranked UFC lightweight; however, he was forced to withdraw with an ankle injury.

Green is coming off a dominant victory over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 less than two weeks ago where he secured an impressive unanimous decision win. Despite having now 41 professional fights under his belt, Green continues to age like fine wine inside the octagon.

Green: ‘I’m Ready For Everything Makachev Will Bring’

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking on his latest matchup to MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, Green spoke on how he feels he differs from other fighters.

“It’s G shit. I do G shit. I do shit that motherfuckers don’t want to do. My whole thing is about standing in fires longer than most men could or doing things that most men wouldn’t do. That’s my whole life, and that’s my whole mindset,” said Green.

If the 35-year-old were to pull off the upset he would snap his opponent’s nine-fight win streak while simultaneously hampering Makhachev’s title ambitions. Green affirmed he is ready for the challenge he faces in bringing down one of the UFC’s biggest talents.

“So a lot of these guys have been watching and going to Islam, and going in there and fight with Islam,” Green continued. “They never bought the fight to him. I feel like he hasn’t been in a fight yet. I feel like it’s just been a match. It don’t even feel like a fight. It’s a match. It’s a wrestling match.

“Oh, nah, nah, I’m gonna be the first person that puts him into a fight. He’s about to get into a fight. K? And yeah, he’s gonna try to shoot, and yeah, he’s gonna try to do those things. I’m ready for that. But it’s gonna be a fight. It’s not just no fuckin’ match.”

Green hails the nickname ‘King’ inside the Octagon but has been labeling himself a gangster in the build-up to this bout. Having taken the fight on short notice, it will officially be a catchweight bout of 160lbs.

No matter the outcome on Saturday, the veteran will most certainly deserve the spotlight that will come with the main event slot.

Who do you see leaving victorious at UFC Vegas 49? Does Bobby Green spring an upset, or does Islam Makachev collect yet another win?