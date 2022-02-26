Green Not Expecting Title Shot With Makhachev Win: “I’m Not Stupid”

Bobby Green isn’t expecting a title shot, even if he pulls off a massive upset and beats Islam Makhachev tonight at UFC Vegas 49.

Green is stepping up on 10 days’ notice to take on Makhachev after Beneil Dariush was forced out of the bout due to an injury. The fight will take place at a 160lbs catchweight, and even though Makhachev is fighting a short-notice replacement, many still believe he will get the title shot due to his win streak.

However, should Green win, he doesn’t believe he will get the title shot.

“I’m not stupid. I know this is a business. I know that the UFC are the storytellers. They write the story. They don’t tell you who you goin’, and where it’s goin’, and how it’s goin’. I’m just here to play my part. That’s it,” Green said on The MMA Hour. “And so I don’t believe there will be a title shot next. People would be pissed. ‘He just jumped over everybody and blah, blah, blah.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

“‘And it doesn’t make sense. And he wasn’t ranked, and blah, blah, blah. And he only has two or three wins (in a row) and blah, blah, blah.’ They’re gonna have every excuse of why I shouldn’t (receive a title shot). And I don’t care. I just want you to put me in front of somebody next and keep this money rollin’ in. That’s all it’s about is money, OK? That’s it.”

Bobby Green just fought at UFC 271 and defeated Nasrat Haqparast by decision. It was his second win in a row as he scored a TKO victory over Al Iaquinta at UFC 268 prior to that. Green has been in the UFC since 2013, and this will be his first main event. Should he win, this will easily be the biggest win of his career and possibly put him in the top 5 at lightweight.

Do you think Bobby Green would deserve a title shot with a win over Islam Makhachev?