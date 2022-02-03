Quote: Harrison Is P4P Best Female Fighter Ever, Not Rousey/Nunes

According to Dominance MMA Management CEO Ali Abdelaziz, Kayla Harrison is the pound-for-pound greatest female fighter of all time.

In the space of three-and-a-half years, Harrison has rapidly grown from a newcomer to the sport to the hottest free agent in MMA. In doing so, she’s collected 12 wins, including five by knockout and five by submission, two PFL world championships, and a handsome $2 million in prize money.

Having added those accolades to her already illustrious career in combat sports, which includes back-to-back Olympic gold medals at London 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro four years later, the 31-year-old has quickly entered the female GOAT conversation, at least according to her manager.

While some believe she first has to prove herself in the UFC before surpassing the likes of former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and former two-division titleholder and reigning featherweight queen Amanda Nunes, Harrison’s manager sees things differently.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura, Abdelaziz, who also manages the likes of Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, Justin Gaethje, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, claimed Harrison has already established herself as the best P4P female fighter we’ve ever seen enter the cage.

“Listen, let’s make this clear today, Kayla Harrison is the pound-for-pound greatest female fighter we’ve ever seen,” said Abdelaziz. “It’s not Ronda, we’ve seen what happened to Amanda, it’s not Julianna Peña, it’s Kayla Harrison. This girl, she was born to collect gold. There’s not a woman on the planet, and some of the men too, born to beat Kayla Harrison.”

PFL Is The “Frontrunner” For Harrison’s Signature

Harrison has been a free agent ever since her dominant victory over Taylor Guardado at the 2021 PFL Finals last October. Having previously suggested the rising promotion would have to offer her a significantly more lucrative deal to retain her services, and after appearing at both Bellator and UFC events, it seemed an arrival on fresh land was likely.

However, it now looks like fans could be set for another season of Harrison inside the PFL cage. During his conversation with Segura, Abdelaziz confirmed that the PFL is the frontrunner for her signature. However, he said nothing has been signed as of yet.

“Right now, PFL is the frontrunner. I’ve seen a report that she’s signed with the PFL, that is not a correct,” asserted Abdelaziz. “She’s still a free agent. But at the end of the day, listen, PFL have been great to her. They’re being great to all of us… A couple things need to happen, and is in the process, and I think, you know, PFL is looking really good right now.”

In another interview from Segura, Harrison herself confirmed the report, which came out a number of weeks ago. Despite revealing that the UFC had made a “good starting offer,” she suggested her immediate future will likely see her target a third PFL title and a third $1 million check.

Kayla Harrison says UFC made "a good starting offer" but PFL "is definitely the frontrunner" to sign her.@DannySeguraTV's interview: https://t.co/Fmb2mMgknh pic.twitter.com/sAql2xNExg — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 29, 2022

Do you think another season with the PFL is the best choice for Kayla Harrison’s career?