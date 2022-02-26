Henry Cejudo Puts Himself Above GSP In UFC GOAT Conversation

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo holds himself in high regard, even higher than the legend Georges St-Pierre.

Cejudo hasn’t fought in the Octagon since defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. He announced his retirement in his post-fight interview but has since hinted at a UFC comeback.

Similar to St-Pierre’s title win over Michael Bisping, Cejudo has alluded to a matchup one division up against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Cejudo threw his name into the conversation to fill in against Volkanovski before the UFC opted to book Chan Sung Jung for the bout.

Nowadays, Cejudo remains a fixture of MMA culture. He has coached multiple current and former UFC champions such as Deiveson Figueiredo and Jon Jones, along with podcasting.

During a recent segment of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo listed his top-5 UFC fighters of all time and put himself above St-Pierre in the discussion.

“These are my top five. No. 1 Jon Jones. No. 2 Demetrious Johnson. No. 3 Anderson Silva. And you know what, I’ve been thinking about it a lot Schmo, I am actually No. 4. I used to put GSP there, but I am actually No. 4, just for the fact that I won both my bouts with [the] two greatests. Just because Bisping had a championship at that time doesn’t mean he was the best in the world.

Georges St-Pierre

“I literally beat the best guys in the world. I beat three Hall of Famers in my last four fights. Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw, and Dominick Cruz. I am gonna have to put myself in that GOAT mountain man. I used to think more of GSP. But in reality, I just feel he cherry picked, man, with all the due respect to the legend. So, I am gonna have to put him at No. 5.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

St-Pierre went back into retirement following his win over Bisping at UFC 217. He teased a potential matchup with Khabib Nurmagomedov in recent years, but the fight never materialized.

Cejudo has the chance to prove his ranking of himself if he’s able to become a three-division champion. For now, it’s unclear if he’ll ever return to the cage.

