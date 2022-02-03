Jack Hermansson: Unfiltered Strickland Doesn’t Think Before He Speaks

UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson isn’t sure what to completely make of Sean Strickland’s antics ahead of their matchup at UFC Vegas 47.

Hermansson is looking to move one step closer to a potential title shot if he can get past Strickland this weekend. However, Strickland presents unique challenges inside and outside of the cage.

Strickland has emerged as one of the most controversial figures in the UFC today and is seen by some as the ‘middleweight Colby Covington‘ with some of his comments. He doesn’t care how people perceive him on social media or with his unusual post-fight interviews.

Hermansson has never been one to engage in trash talk and often lets his solid grappling base do the talking for him. During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Hermansson gave his thoughts on Strickland’s persona.

“A mix, maybe,” Hermansson said. “I think he’s probably a pretty nice guy. I think he’s a pretty nice guy. But then, just from who he is as a person, and it might be his own character, not somebody else’s, it’s just who he is, he’s very unfiltered. I tend to think a little bit before I speak, and I don’t think he does that [LAUGHS]. “

Despite his controversial views, Strickland has been on fire since moving from welterweight to middleweight. He’s won five straight over the likes of Uriah Hall, Krzysztof Jotko, and Brendan Allen since the move to 185.

Hermansson has been a mainstay in the UFC middleweight title picture but has yet to earn a shot at the belt. He’s previously called himself the toughest matchup for Israel Adesanya and will look to support that claim this weekend.

