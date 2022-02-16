Hill Preparing For The “Wild” Side & The “Calculated” Side Of Walker

Jamahal Hill is looking for a crazy fight with Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 48.

Jamahal Hill is quickly rising up the light heavyweight rankings. He has his next assignment right ahead of him when he takes on Johnny Walker this weekend at UFC Vegas 48. That fight was bumped up to the main event when the scheduled bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev was pushed to another card.

Coming into this fight with Walker, Hill doesn’t quite know what to expect. He sat down for an exclusive interview with MMA News to discuss the bout.

“I’m expecting, I don’t know man. Honestly, I know there’s only a couple ways, one of two ways he’s gonna come in. He’s gonna come in wild and crazy, or he’s gonna come in and try and be calculated and try to set things up,” Hill said. “Those are the two things. I’m preparing for whatever, I’m preparing for everything. Because I’m not in his camp, I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I don’t know what they’re working on or what they think they see, what holes they see. I’m preparing for everything.”

Hill is coming into this bout having won his last outing against Jimmy Crute. Prior to that win, Hill lost to Paul Craig and during the bout, suffered a nasty arm injury that kept him out of competition for a while. Now that he is back in the win column and healed up, Hill is looking to make a run for a title shot. A win over Walker could be a great way to get there.

Walker had a great run going in the UFC and was close to a title shot himself before hitting a bit of a skid. He has now lost three of his last four and dropped to number ten in the rankings. Hill is currently sitting in the number 12 spot and, with a win over Walker, could finally break the top ten.

Who do you see taking home the win at UFC Vegas 48, Jamahal Hill or Johnny Walker?