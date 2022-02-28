Islam Makhachev Offers To Step Up Against dos Anjos At UFC 272

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev has offered to step up on short notice to fight Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272.

dos Anjos was supposed to face Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event of UFC 272 before Fiziev recently pulled out due to COVID-19. Makhachev fought and won just days ago against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49.

After getting word of Fiziev pulling out, Makhachev is willing to step up and fight dos Anjos at 170 pounds. Makhachev and dos Anjos were supposed to fight on multiple occasions in the past, with both fighters pulling out on different occasions.

In a recent tweet, Makhachev called out Dos Anjos for a fight in the UFC 272 co-headliner.

“170 ??? Let’s do it,” Makhachev said. “We have unfinished business RDA.”

Makhachev has won 10 straight and seems to be on the brink of a lightweight title shot.

As of right now, it appears the UFC doesn’t have any plans on fully removing dos Anjos from the pay-per-view co-headliner. This could set up a matchup between Makhachev and dos Anjos.

Makhachev was supposed to face Beneil Dariush last weekend before Dariush pulled out with an injury. Now, he’ll have the chance to be the hero of UFC 272 after Green came to the rescue on his behalf at UFC Vegas 49.

Do you want to see Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael dos Anjos?