Israel Adesanya Names Retired Boxer As #1 Dream Matchup

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya would’ve loved to have tested himself against boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed in the ring.

Adesanya is fresh off his unanimous decision win over Robert Whittaker in their title rematch at UFC 271. Adesanya is undefeated at middleweight since signing with the UFC back in 2018.

In addition to being one of the best fighters in the world, Adesanya is also a student of the fight game. He has followed boxing and MMA for years and has implemented skills from other legends into his repertoire.

During a recent interview with SunSport, Adesanya named Hamed as the one fighter he would’ve wanted to go back in time and fight.

“I would’ve liked to have fought Prince Naseem Hamed.

Prince Naseem Hamed, Credit: AP2001

“Just because I liked the style [he had]. His cadence, his rhythm, his showmanship. Everything.

“So I would’ve liked to have tested myself against that guy.” (h/t The Sun)

Hamed earned the WBO featherweight title and the WBC super-bantamweight title during his illustrious career. He retired in 2002 following his win over Manuel Calvo in front of a raucous crowd in London, UK.

Adesanya has recently signed a new mega-deal with the UFC that is alleged to be one of the most lucrative in UFC history. He’s anticipating a return later this year, more than likely against top contender Jared Cannonier.

You can check out some of Prince Naseem Hamed’s highlights below! (h/t shaheer09shaheer)

How do you think this fight between Israel Adesanya and Prince Naseem Hamed would’ve played out?