Israel Adesanya Trolls Jon Jones With Valentine’s Day Tweet

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya began his Valentine’s Day with a more-than-subtle jab at former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Adesanya is just days removed from his rematch win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. It was a much more competitive fight than their first matchup, but Adesanya earned the decision on the scorecards.

Jones is preparing for a run at heavyweight in 2022, but it’s unclear when he’ll return. He’s recently teased a potential fight with Stipe Miocic for later this year.

Adesanya and Jones have had their fair share of back-and-forths on social media, and at one point seemed on track to fight each other. Their beef has gotten personal at times, but Adesanya took things to a new level on Valentine’s Day.

In a recent tweet, Adesanya mocked Jones’ recent run-in with the law and alleged domestic violence incident in Las Vegas.

Happy Valentine’s Day 💖💕

It’s the thought that counts xo pic.twitter.com/ThVvLczAUt — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) February 14, 2022

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Adesanya tweeted. “It’s the thought that counts XO.”

Jones was accused of assaulting his fiancée, Jessie Moses, in a Las Vegas casino hotel room last year just hours after the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony. The battery domestic violence charge was dismissed last December.

Adesanya signed a new contract with the UFC leading up to his headliner at UFC 271. The exact details of the contract are unknown, but it’s been rumored to be one of the most lucrative in the promotion’s history.

Adesanya and Jones seem to be on different paths for their Octagon returns, but a fight between them isn’t completely out of the realm of possibility down the line. If a fight between these two stars gets booked in the future, the buildup is sure to be anything but amicable.

