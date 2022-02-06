Jack Hermansson Speaks Out On Sean Strickland Loss: “It Wasn’t Pretty”

UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson has spoken out on social media for the first time since his decision loss to Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 47.

Hermansson got out-paced and out-struck from start to finish against Strickland. He had issues getting the fight to the ground and dealing with Strickland’s clean boxing techniques.

Hermansson has traded wins and losses over his last five fights and entered UFC Vegas 47 off of an impressive win over Edmen Shahbazyan. However, he was unable to replicate his earlier success and suffered a setback in his pursuit of a middleweight title shot.

The day after the event, Hermansson addressed his fans and Strickland in an Instagram post.

“I’m sorry fans, about tonight,” Hermansson said. “I had a bad performance, and I lost the fight. It wasn’t pretty, or technically sound. I could get the bastard to the ground. Sorry Sean this one went to a decision. Best of luck to murder your next competition.”

Hermansson is one of the few top middleweight contenders who hasn’t fought middleweight champion Israel Adesanya yet. He had an outside chance of potentially receiving the next title shot if he was able to get past Strickland.

Hermansson has previously claimed that he feels he’s the toughest matchup for Adesanya. Now, his loss to Strickland will surely put him back on the outside looking into the title picture.

At 33 years old, Hermansson still has plenty of time to potentially get on a winning streak and earn an elusive title shot. But he’ll need to bounce back in a big way against his next opponent.

What do you think should be next for Jack Hermansson?