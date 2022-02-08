Jake Paul: Boxers Are Easier Competition Than MMA Fighters

Jake Paul thinks he has what it takes to eventually silence the doubters and become a boxing world champion someday.

Paul is coming off of an eventful 2021 in which he won three bouts in the ring. He started the year by knocking out former UFC welterweight Ben Askren followed by back-to-back wins over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul was originally supposed to face Tommy Fury at the end of 2021 before Fury pulled out with an injury. Woodley stepped up to fight on short notice and Paul knocked him out in Round 6.

During a recent interview with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and Laura Woods on talkSPORT, Paul made an eye-opening claim regarding the comparison between boxers and MMA fighters. This after Hearn explained why he feels Paul won’t be able to become a boxing world champion because of his wrestling background.

“I think boxers are easier to fight than MMA fighters,” Paul said. “They’re more predictable, and they don’t hit as hard, and they can’t take as big of a punch.”

Paul is anticipating a return to boxing later this year and has already called out top UFC stars for a boxing match, including Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. Both fighters are still under contract with the UFC, so it’s highly unlikely that they’ll be able to fight him anytime soon.

One of the biggest criticisms of Paul’s fast rise in boxing has been his level of competition in the ring. While he’s put on impressive performances against elite athletes, he arguably has yet to put his true boxing skills to the test against a legitimate boxer.

Paul has been open to potential boxing matches with Anderson Silva and Julio César Chávez Jr., among others. It’s possible we could get answers to just how skilled Paul is in the world of boxing sooner rather than later.

