Jake Paul Believes Silent Dana White Has “Learned His Lesson”

Jake Paul believes Dana White‘s non-response to his diss track released last week had nothing to do with the cease-fire the UFC President recently declared.

Jake Paul vs. Dana White beef? That’s so 2021. At least that’s what Dana White pretty much said last month when he vowed never to speak of Paul again. But ever since White laid down his verbal weapons, Paul has only reloaded in his continued onslaught of White and his business practices.

The kill shot from the YouTuber came last week with the release of a Dana White diss track, which featured Paul raising the usual themes of UFC fighter pay, their absence of healthcare, and what he deems to be the promotion’s unethical business practices as depicted by a spoofed version of White.

Despite the sheer vitriol found in the video—not to mention recent talk of firing up a fighters union—White has remained as silent as he said he would.

In an appearance on The MMA Hour, Paul shared his theory on the real reason the world hasn’t heard any response from White in recent days.

“I think he learned his lesson when he responded a couple of weeks ago while I was on vacation,” Paul said. “He responded with his little selfie video where he was rabid as a crab and clearly pissed off. First of all, it brought more attention to everything, and then he made himself look really stupid. And I think he is now being advised to just not respond.”

The video Paul is referencing is a social media post by White where he accused the YouTuber of refusing to respond to his challenge to get steroid tested for 2 years in return for cocaine testing White for 10 years.

Paul would then respond with a video of his own where he blasted White and called on the UFC boss to accept his terms: White could drug test him all he wants through USADA and Paul would retire from boxing altogether to fight in the UFC if White improved fighter pay and benefits.

White wasn’t the only target in Paul’s diss track. Another person referenced was Jorge Masvidal, whom Paul has butted heads with as of late. He, too, has been rendered silent by the unreturnable heat discharged with the YouTuber’s bars, says Paul.

“And it silenced everyone,” Paul said of the song. “What could they say? The first line is, ‘First of all, Masvidal, you ain’t rich; 50 fights for 5 mill that ain’t shit.’ Like, what’s he gonna say? What can anybody say? I think it shut people up, and there’s a lot of important messages in there, and it spoke for itself.”

Jake Paul does not currently have a fight booked. He most recently knocked out Tyron Woodley last December on pay-per-view.

Should Dana White, Jorge Masvidal, or anyone else targeted in Jake Paul’s diss track respond, we’ll be sure to bring you the dirt right here on MMANews.com.