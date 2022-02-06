Jake Paul Provides Clarity Surrounding Possible MMA Move

Jake Paul won’t be making the transition from boxing to MMA anytime soon after clearing the air in a recent interview.

Paul is coming off of an eventful 2021 in which he proved to be one of boxing’s biggest names. He won back-to-back fights over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley while also earning a quick knockout over former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Paul has hinted at moving to MMA at some point, as evidenced by a recent video he posted on social media showing him practicing leg kicks. He has claimed to be in contact with American Kickboxing Academy to eventually train there, but AKA coach Javier Mendez has denied it.

During a recent interview with Fox Business, Paul clarified if and when he’ll make the move to the cage from the ring.

“I won’t be doing MMA anytime soon,” Paul said. “But eventually, I think I could see myself doing a fight because I have a wrestling background. So if just learn how to do some kicks, Jiu-Jitsu, rear-naked chokes, then I could be doing some damage in there.” (h/t EssentiallySports)

Paul has recently called out some of the UFC’s biggest stars for fights in the boxing ring. This includes Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and Conor McGregor.

Paul has also been in an ongoing feud with UFC President Dana White for months regarding how UFC fighters are treated and, more specifically, the issue of fighter pay. He has been vocal in his desire to enact change in how the roster is compensated for their efforts in and out of the Octagon.

The Paul-White feud took a drastic turn when the two sides accused the other of using drugs. White accused Paul of using steroids while Paul alleged that White has a problem with cocaine use.

It’s unclear when Paul will eventually move to MMA full-time, but it appears he has some unfinished business to take care of in boxing. He’s anticipating a return to the ring later this year, potentially against Julio César Chávez Jr.

How do you think Paul would do in MMA?