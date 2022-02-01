Jake Paul Shares How Tommy Fury Could Get Fight Rebooked

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has revealed what it would take for him to agree to a rescheduled boxing match with professional pugilist Tommy Fury.

From fighting fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib to challenging a former UFC champion, Paul’s venture into the combat sports realm has certainly picked up in recent months, both in terms of prominence and competition.

In his third professional fight last April, “The Problem Child” knocked out former ONE and Bellator welterweight titleholder Ben Askren. In another step-up four months later, Paul defeated former 170-pound UFC king Tyron Woodley on the scorecards.

With two victories over MMA fighters, Paul’s next test was set to see him stand face-to-face with a pro boxer for the first time. That collapsed when his scheduled December foe, the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, withdrew due to injury.

In his place on short notice stepped in Woodley. While “The Chosen One” targeted redemption and revenge, he was instead left with a second consecutive loss to Paul and, courtesy of a brutal right hand, likely a headache…

Paul Reveals The Fury Fight Isn’t Dead In The Water Just Yet

Since extending his record in the ring to 5-0, talk has turned to who could be the next man attempting to get rid of Jake Paul’s 0. One man who has consistently held his hand aloft is Tommy Fury.

When he pulled out of their December fight, “TNT” made it clear he wanted the bout re-arranged. That sentiment has continued into 2022, with Fury suggesting Paul can’t be serious about the sport if he doesn’t agree to reschedule their fight.

But while Paul has previously appeared to hold no interest in re-booking his meeting in the squared circle with the Manchester native, he has now sprinkled some hope onto the matchup.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul suggested he’d be down to face Fury if he fights and defeats former opponent Woodley first.

“I sort of want him to fight Tyron Woodley and see what happens there,” said Paul. “Because I think Tyron would knock Tommy out. And so I almost wanna have them fight. Because Tommy, people only know him because of me. And so I want him to like, go get some of your own fans, or clout, or go do some other thing, and then maybe we could run it back after that.”

With many, including former two-division UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, suggesting the same match as Paul, it appears Fury’s path back to “The Problem Child” will have to go through Woodley.

Given his aspirations to climb the boxing ranks and become a champion, it remains to be seen if Fury will choose to delay those ambitions for two fights against a former UFC titleholder and a YouTuber-turned-boxer.

How do you think a boxing match between Tyron Woodley and Tommy Fury would play out?