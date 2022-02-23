Jamahal Hill Decides He Wants To “Make An Example” Out Of Oezdemir

UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill knows he has at least one more doubter to silence as he continues to rise in the rankings.

Hill earned arguably the most gruesome knockout of his career against Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 48. After taking his time to find his rhythm on the feet, he landed a big right hand that sent Walker collapsing to the mat halfway through the first round.

Hill has rebounded in a big way since his first UFC loss to Paul Craig at UFC 263. Before his knockout win over Walker, he finished Jimmy Crute in just 48 seconds last December.

Hill used his UFC Vegas 48 post-fight interview to address the doubters of his skillset. After getting word of Hill’s comments, Oezdemir pointed out that he remains a doubter following Hill’s main event win.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Hill addressed Oezdemir’s tweet and whether or not he’ll be his next opponent in the cage.

“I’ve already said it, bro, as long as I got the say-so, he’s next,” Hill said. “Just for the simple fact that what I’m here to do, I can’t have people speaking out. If you gonna speak my name, you better be sure. You better be sure. And he spoke it, and I’m going to go out and make an example of him.”

Hill earned a spot amongst the top 10 UFC light heavyweights after his recent wins and could potentially face Oezdemir next. After back-to-back losses to Magomed Ankalaev and Jiří Procházka, Oezdemir has slipped to No. 8 in the latest light heavyweight rankings.

Hill has proven to not walk away from a challenge or a fight and seems intent on addressing Oezdemir’s questions. If a fight between them ends up happening next, fans can expect quite the hostility in the buildup.

