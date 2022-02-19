Archives: Jamahal Hill: UFC Not Promoting Me Like Others (2021)

Last year, Jamahal Hill stated that he did not feel the UFC was promoting him properly. Tonight, he finds himself in his first main event with the opportunity to sell himself to the world.

Headline: Jamahal Hill: UFC Not Promoting Me Like They Have Others

UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill does not think the UFC is documenting his ascent the way they have done others before him.

Khamzat Chimaev. Sean O’Malley. Maycee Barber. Mike Perry. Johnny Walker. These are just a few names who were considered “hype trains” shortly after their arrival in the UFC. There have been many others who have been given the red-carpet rollout to announce their disruptive arrival, sometimes prematurely, other times right on schedule, but rising UFC lightweight Jamahal Hill is still awaiting the same premium treatment after the hot start to his UFC career.

The Contender Series graduate is 2-0 in the UFC (would be 3-0 if not for a marijuana-related no-contest), with one win being against contentious gatekeeper Ovince Saint Preux in December. Before and after being one of the select few to finish Saint Preux, Hill believes that the UFC has not given him the same love as some others who have shown high promise.

“Here’s how I look at it: I see how the attention of how they shine the spotlight on certain things fighters do,” Hill recently told MMA Junkie Radio. “Things like that and that turn people up and blow them up and get the attention of the whole MMA world, that hasn’t happened to me. Even with the win over ‘OSP,’ that didn’t happen for me.

Jamahal Hill lands a big left on Ovince Saint Preux. Image: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

“And so the ‘OSP’ fight, I didn’t, I wasn’t promoted at all. I’ve seen this video, ‘prospects to watch,’ and I wasn’t even on that, co-main event and undefeated. You know what I mean? Little things like that. The spotlight isn’t shining on me like it is on other people. Which is cool. You know what I mean? ‘Cause at the end of the day, what I can do, my abilities, you can’t ignore it.”

Although Jamahal Hill feels he has been shorted on the hype, he has been given his respect by the UFC rankings committee, with the 29-year-old making the list at #15 following his win over Saint Preux. Hill is now set to face Paul Craig, who is placed one spot above him at #14. Perhaps Hill will be keeping tabs on how he is being promoted in the build-up to the fight, but he will surely look to build on the hype in his next performance with a skill set that makes the job of the UFC marketing team a lot easier.

Do you agree with Jamahal Hill? Has he been underhyped by the UFC?