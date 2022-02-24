Jan Blachowicz Applies For “Legendary Polish Power” Trademark

The term “Legendary Polish Power” is now exclusive to former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Blachowicz was slated to face Aleksandar Rakic next month but pulled out due to an injury. The matchup is expected to be rescheduled for later this year.

Blachowicz has kept busy in his personal life after losing the belt to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267. He appears as motivated as ever to reclaim the light heavyweight throne and is having some fun in the process.

One element that has made Blachowicz particularly unique in MMA circles is his incredible power with his standup. He has showcased the ability to end the fight with one punch, as illustrated by finishes over Luke Rockhold and Dominick Reyes.

In a recent tweet, Blachowicz shared to his fans that he has trademarked the phrase “Legendary Polish Power” for his use alone.

“It’s official. #LegendaryPolishPower #LegendarnaPolskaSila,” Blachowicz shared.

Blachowicz’s legend rose to new heights after dismantling middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in a super fight at UFC 259. In a bout in which many counted him out as an underdog, he controlled the pace of the fight from start to finish and mauled Adesanya with his grappling.

Despite the loss to Teixeira, Blachowicz appears in good spirits ahead of his UFC return. He’s looking to get back in the light heavyweight title picture if he can get past a top contender in Rakic.

Do you think Jan Blachowicz will get the UFC light heavyweight title back in 2022?